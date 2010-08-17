Doug Vander Meulen

Jonah Bulletin

texture blue orange brown lines shapes circles whale flame
Bulletin cover for New Community Church in Chicago, IL. Experimenting with different types of textures and simple shapes.

Posted on Aug 17, 2010
