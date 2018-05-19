Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Chris Diana

Loclii

Chris Diana
Chris Diana
  • Save
Loclii ui mobile
Download color palette

Loclii is an example location based mobile application built to experiment with Yahoo's YQL and Geolocation services in JavaScript.

View all tags
Posted on May 19, 2018
Chris Diana
Chris Diana

More by Chris Diana

View profile
    • Like