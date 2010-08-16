Jeff Finley

Vector Set 18 type lockup

Jeff Finley
Jeff Finley
  • Save
Vector Set 18 type lockup vector arsenal pattern sans serif knockout grain tutorial
Download color palette

Part of a poster showing off our new Vector Set 18 available at arsenal.gomedia.us - what you see here is the type lockup part of the poster. There will be a tutorial on the design process behind this piece posted very soon on gomediazine.com

2859179e02244772163e65a316154383
Rebound of
Iconic Poster Design Tutorial
By Jeff Finley
View all tags
Posted on Aug 16, 2010
Jeff Finley
Jeff Finley

More by Jeff Finley

View profile
    • Like