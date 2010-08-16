Jeff Finley

Iconic Poster Design Tutorial

Iconic Poster Design Tutorial iconic poster seahorse wings pattern vector arsenal go media tutorial
Part of a poster I put together to show off our new Vector Set 18 available at arsenal.gomedia.us. There will be a tutorial posted on gomediazine.com very soon showing you how to create it.

Posted on Aug 16, 2010
