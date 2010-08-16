Chad Albers

State Fair Countdown - number 9: Sno Cone

illustration texture character sun graphic summer
Working on the 2nd post for my blog countdown. I picture this sno cone having a high-pitched voice, but just dropping the most obscene vile language while melting in the sun.

Posted on Aug 16, 2010
