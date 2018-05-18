Darya Sobal

Onboarding Icons

Hello, dribbble! I'm so happy to be a part of this awesome community! I've made an animation for PandaDoc's onboarding icons. This is my first shot and I hope you enjoy it! (*^ -^*)

Icons design: Yuliya Chakhovich

