Taylor Beeghly
Microsoft Design

OneNote First Run Animation

Taylor Beeghly
Microsoft Design
Taylor Beeghly for Microsoft Design
OneNote First Run Animation gif butter icon mograph first run motion animation
The OneNote design team wanted to answer a question we've been chewing on recently; Can a delightful and informative first run animation help retain new users to the product? We jammed on a large swath of ideas and came up with this tight little introduction to the product on first run. This is the first of many as we move forward testing different designs, animations, stories and value propositions – stay tuned!

Art Direction and Design by Jason Blackheart and Lyra Loxha, Animation by me.

Posted on May 17, 2018
Microsoft Design
Microsoft Design

