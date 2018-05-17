OneNote First Run Animation

The OneNote design team wanted to answer a question we've been chewing on recently; Can a delightful and informative first run animation help retain new users to the product? We jammed on a large swath of ideas and came up with this tight little introduction to the product on first run. This is the first of many as we move forward testing different designs, animations, stories and value propositions – stay tuned!

Art Direction and Design by Jason Blackheart and Lyra Loxha, Animation by me.