OneNote First Run Animation

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The OneNote design team wanted to answer a question we've been chewing on recently; Can a delightful and informative first run animation help retain new users to the product? We jammed on a large swath of ideas and came up with this tight little introduction to the product on first run. This is the first of many as we move forward testing different designs, animations, stories and value propositions – stay tuned!
Art Direction and Design by Jason Blackheart and Lyra Loxha, Animation by me.