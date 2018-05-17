Buttons Magic Illustration

Button is one of the most powerful UI elements: it transforms a passive user into active. So, the choice of size, shape, color, and placement of buttons is a kind of magic in UI design process. This is what our fresh illustration is about. For more design inspiration from our team, welcome to Tubik Blog. Feel the magic!

