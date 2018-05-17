Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Good for Sale
Daruma eyes.

Daruma eyes.

Daruma eyes Shirt

Good for sale
Good for sale
Daruma eyes Shirt

Made my Japanese version of the Olle eksell ögon cacao poster to help me work through hard times. Now hanging in my home to keep me on track, and motivated.

Posted on May 17, 2018
    • Like