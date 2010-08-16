Ian Storm Taylor

FeedReporter Messin Around

FeedReporter Messin Around feedreporter mac rss star favorite bookmark
This was what I was thinking before you said that you bookmark by clicking the icon over in the full view. Similar to the way Socialite does it. Interesting because: it allows you to have more actions tied to each object, it doesn't force you to view a feed to tweet/bookmark it.

Not sure it's the right solution, but opens the conversation more at least.

(Also I think the open in browser icon is ugly I was just too lazy to find a better one... heh.)

Rebound of
Bookmarked Icon
By Matthew Skiles
Posted on Aug 16, 2010
