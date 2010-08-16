Ismael Burciaga

The Orange Box

Ismael Burciaga
Ismael Burciaga
Hire Me
  • Save
The Orange Box orange shadow
Download color palette

Working on a fun new secret project at the Church Media HQ. So secret that the Men in Black are standing in my office zapping my mind every 15 minutes.

BTW, Broderick looks good in orange :)

View all tags
Posted on Aug 16, 2010
Ismael Burciaga
Ismael Burciaga
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Ismael Burciaga

View profile
    • Like