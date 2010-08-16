Julien Martin

iPhone app WIP_4

iPhone app WIP_4 iphone ui app blue black white ios
Third and last rebound of this interface, I promise ;)
Thanks for the follow-up and all the feedback guys, I really do appreciate!

Anyway, the white background was really nice but blue seems to be a little more appealing. A lot of exciting features will be in the app as well!
Will be back along with the app icon if I can.

Cheers & thank you!

(full version: http://cl.ly/21Kn )

Rebound of
iPhone app WIP_3
By Julien Martin
Posted on Aug 16, 2010
