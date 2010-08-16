Chank Diesel

Double Retro Deco

Double Retro Deco art deco typeface font retro geometric
Sneak preview of an upcoming font release. It's a collaborative typeface, based on an old type specimen from the 1940s, updated with some retro-stylings circa 1980s and made into OpenType goodness for today. Drawn by Tim Degner and fontified by Anne Ulku.

http://www.prettydept.com/

http://anneulku.tumblr.com/

Posted on Aug 16, 2010
