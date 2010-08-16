Plaid Hipster Casual

Chank Diesel

Sneak preview of an upcoming font release. It's a collaborative typeface, drawn while hanging out at a coffee shop one day thinking about plaid. Drawn by Tim Degner and fontified by Carla Zetina-Yglesias.

http://www.prettydept.com/
http://carlazetina.com/

Posted on Aug 16, 2010
