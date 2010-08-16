Kevin Kalle

Dribbble Review App

Kevin Kalle
Kevin Kalle
  • Save
Dribbble Review App iphone retina interface review
Download color palette

Homescreen of a new app I worked on with Pieter Omvlee www.getreviewapp.com

If you are doing iPhone UI design, Review is the quickest way to judge your mockups on an actual device. Review will accurately display your mockups on both Retina and older displays.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 16, 2010
Kevin Kalle
Kevin Kalle

More by Kevin Kalle

View profile
    • Like