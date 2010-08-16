Matthew Skiles

Bookmarked Icon

Matthew Skiles
Matthew Skiles
Hire Me
  • Save
Bookmarked Icon feedreporter app rebound me
Download color palette

I've gone from the bookmarked icon on the left to the one on the right, but I'm still not quite happy with it. Your rebounds/suggestions would be greatly appreciated :)

Fullsize: http://dl.dropbox.com/u/452595/bookmarked-icon.png

View all tags
Posted on Aug 16, 2010
Matthew Skiles
Matthew Skiles
Icons!!! I love them. Who doesn't love icons?!?!
Hire Me

More by Matthew Skiles

View profile
    • Like