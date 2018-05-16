Abinash Mohanty

Content 2.1 - UX Flashcard

Content 2.1 - UX Flashcard web ios ux ui typography logo interface icon flat design branding app
Download color palette
  1. content_2.1_-_ux_flashcard_2x.png
  2. content_2.1_-_session_hicks_law.png
  3. content_2.1_-_ux_flashcard_4x.png

Happy Wednesday Dribbblers 🏀
Here is another shot from the UX Flashcard project. This particular shot talks about Hick’s Law; how you can implement this law in design. Check out the attachment for its actual screen. I’ll try to cover most of its content sections afterwards. So stay tuned and have a great day ahead.

Show some love by pressing the L key on desktop, or tap on the 💖 like button, if you’re on mobile device. 🙏🏻

If you have more ideas, just share using the comment box down 👇🏻 here

Would you like to be part of our biggest UX Discord community? Join GSIUXD on Discord now. Thank you so much for your 💖

Posted on May 16, 2018
