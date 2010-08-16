Danny Outlaw

Change of Fonts

Danny Outlaw
Danny Outlaw
  • Save
Change of Fonts navigation
Download color palette

I changed the main font of the navigation and added a little more to the site.

930a6b88f907b9f8717b68c70055a7a1
Rebound of
Outlaw Group Navigation
By Danny Outlaw
View all tags
Posted on Aug 16, 2010
Danny Outlaw
Danny Outlaw

More by Danny Outlaw

View profile
    • Like