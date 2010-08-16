Retro Casual

Been working with 3 interns on two new collaborative fonts this summer, and the new type is almost ready for release. Proud to have helped make some cool new typefaces with some talented recent graduates from MCAD and SCAD. The fonts they've been working on are an art-deco revival font and a modern, hand-drawn, plaid-inspired font. Thanks to Tim Degner, Anne Ulku and Carla Zetina-Yglesias for all the keen fontwork. More pics coming soon.