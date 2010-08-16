Grady Kelly

Simple Design Process

Grady Kelly
Grady Kelly
  • Save
Simple Design Process process info graphic design
Download color palette

For a few years now, I have been trying to make a simple process or guide for making a web app or software. This is a part of the graphic that explains it.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 16, 2010
Grady Kelly
Grady Kelly

More by Grady Kelly

View profile
    • Like