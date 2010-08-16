Live Stats

Geoffrey Grosenbach

I went with larger Helvetica for the labels, including the city name. The original was a mix of SVG and HTML, but the new one is all SVG (dead easy resizing and plotting with Raphael.js).

Live version at http://wg.peepcode.com/, Node.js screencast coming soon to https://peepcode.com/.

Posted on Aug 16, 2010
