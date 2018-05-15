Fortem Deodorant Packaging Design

Nicolene Genis

This was a project I worked on while I was in college.

The brief required students to design a logo and packaging design for a mock company, Fortem.

The premise being that Fortem is a new deodorant brand and its theme revolved around gladiators from the Roman era, which is where the product names originates from, and also why I opted for the rugged look and feel. I feel the logo represents what the name and theme represents - products that are aimed for the sophisticated, manly man who is already sure of himself.

