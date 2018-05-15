Alejandro Ramirez

Own your memories

Own your memories
I had a great time working with the guys and girls @Sans Bureau, @Wanda Arca and @Bunnny on this project.
This particular shot is the hero illustration for a decentralized photo storage startup's landing page, for which the idea was to show people being able to capture and 'own' whatever's around them, in a picture format, of course.
Check the sketches and early iterations attached as well!

