Site I launched yesterday to post updates on our pregnancy. Design is completely custom. I'm a developer by trade, just learning web design. The best way to learn is to get feedback from those "in the know". Any comments would be much appreciated :-) Full site is at http://babyfiorini.com. I'm trying to figure out how to make the "Recent Updates" more obvious without reducing the importance of the "progress bar" or due date.

Posted on Aug 16, 2010
