🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Site I launched yesterday to post updates on our pregnancy. Design is completely custom. I'm a developer by trade, just learning web design. The best way to learn is to get feedback from those "in the know". Any comments would be much appreciated :-) Full site is at http://babyfiorini.com. I'm trying to figure out how to make the "Recent Updates" more obvious without reducing the importance of the "progress bar" or due date.