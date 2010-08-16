Shyama Golden

Shyama Golden
Shyama Golden
red illustration blue print
I got permission to show this little bit of a full page illustration that will be in the October issue of Southwest Airlines Spirit Magazine. Yay!

This isn't the final version, but it's very close :)

Posted on Aug 16, 2010
Shyama Golden
Shyama Golden

