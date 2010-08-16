Sundayluck Remix

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Does it look hand-drawn? You bet it does! Cuz it was. Then it was turned into a font. A quirky, herky-jerky hand-drawn font.
The original, caps-only Sundayluck was a "freefont" released back in 98. It was only caps, no numbers. It had a question mark and an exclamation point, but they were switched around. It was a mess. So I pulled it out of circulation for a couple years, but now people are asking for it again.
So now it's being remixed and refreshed, with new lowercase letters and numbers and punctuation. Here's how it's looking today, after going through a little freefont rehab.