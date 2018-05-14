"Tell me his name again" "THANOS"

“Dread it. Run from it. Destiny still arrvies..” OHHH MY DAYSSSS 😱 reeling from how incredible infinity war is, Joshbrolin nails it as Thanos - roll on watching it again next week 😂 here’s a little illo of the main man himself & the infinity gauntlet - been playing round with gradient maps & overlays to add a bit more depth.

Check out the full illo on Instagram

Twitter | Pinterest | Instagram