Jordan⚡️Yates

"Tell me his name again" "THANOS"

Jordan⚡️Yates
Jordan⚡️Yates
  • Save
"Tell me his name again" "THANOS" groot starlord iron man space character design vector gem infinity gauntlet thanos marvel super hero infinity war
Download color palette

“Dread it. Run from it. Destiny still arrvies..” OHHH MY DAYSSSS 😱 reeling from how incredible infinity war is, Joshbrolin nails it as Thanos - roll on watching it again next week 😂 here’s a little illo of the main man himself & the infinity gauntlet - been playing round with gradient maps & overlays to add a bit more depth.

Check out the full illo on Instagram

Twitter | Pinterest | Instagram

Jordan⚡️Yates
Jordan⚡️Yates

More by Jordan⚡️Yates

View profile
    • Like