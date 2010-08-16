Steve ✦ Lowtwait

Furniture Sale

Furniture Sale illustration sketch
I enjoy when people share the really rough stuff at the beginning stages so I'm putting myself out there too. This is a new illustration I'm starting for a web startup. (Wanna buy a table?)

Posted on Aug 16, 2010
