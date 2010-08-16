A rose by any other name is... whaaaa???

I'm currently taking part in a design tournament called PHX Layers (www.phxlayers.com) where designers compete each week in a modified Layers Tennis match format. We get only 30 minutes to design a portion of finished product. When all is said and done, both competing designers contribute 3 slides each, creating a 6-panel, cohesive piece over the span of three hours. It's quite fun to see what you can come up with in an extremely short amount of time.