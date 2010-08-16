Stephen Olmstead

A rose by any other name is... whaaaa???

A rose by any other name is... whaaaa???
I'm currently taking part in a design tournament called PHX Layers (www.phxlayers.com) where designers compete each week in a modified Layers Tennis match format. We get only 30 minutes to design a portion of finished product. When all is said and done, both competing designers contribute 3 slides each, creating a 6-panel, cohesive piece over the span of three hours. It's quite fun to see what you can come up with in an extremely short amount of time.

Posted on Aug 16, 2010
