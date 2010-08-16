Ed Nacional

I cant believe I made this...

I cant believe I made this... joke satire ampersand anchor mustache pieratt embarassed
Taking Brent's joke further and giving my own advice in response to Ben Pieratt's twitter comment on design trends

I know i just lost all my street cred for making this.

Posted on Aug 16, 2010
