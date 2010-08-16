Jason Santa Maria

Rosewood and Chaparral

Jason Santa Maria
Jason Santa Maria
  • Save
Rosewood and Chaparral rosewood chaparral blue brown white webfonts typekit
Download color palette

Just putting together a little promo for today's announcement of Adobe partnering with Typekit. (You can see this on the homepage if you're logged out)

View all tags
Posted on Aug 16, 2010
Jason Santa Maria
Jason Santa Maria

More by Jason Santa Maria

View profile
    • Like