Jakub Jezovic 🦔

EXIT sign

Jakub Jezovic 🦔
Jakub Jezovic 🦔
Hire Me
  • Save
EXIT sign emergency redesign fun green wc toilet run sign exit
Download color palette

Redesign of the exit sign.
Design should be fun so don't forget it. :)

View all tags
Posted on May 14, 2018
Jakub Jezovic 🦔
Jakub Jezovic 🦔
Learnaholic, Designer & Illustrator
Hire Me

More by Jakub Jezovic 🦔

View profile
    • Like