InnStyle - Diary view

InnStyle is a booking system you'll be happy to stay with - manage all your reservations in one place.

Diary view - see arrivals, departures and stayovers in an organised way, read and write important notes to keep all your team on the same page, and download daily housekeeping reports in advance.

Check out InnStyle!

We're available for new projects! Drop us a line at ux@netguru.co.

Posted on May 14, 2018
