InnStyle - Diary view

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
InnStyle is a booking system you'll be happy to stay with - manage all your reservations in one place.
Diary view - see arrivals, departures and stayovers in an organised way, read and write important notes to keep all your team on the same page, and download daily housekeeping reports in advance.
Check out InnStyle!
We're available for new projects! Drop us a line at ux@netguru.co.
---
Show us love! Press "L".
Want to see more projects? Visit our profile and remember to follow us!