Strong Words

(yikes! my first dribbble shot. i'm so nervous.)

Here's a shot of an ad I'm working on. Buying ads is easy, creating them is hard. Wish I could just make fonts all day, but I've gotta show 'em off, too, and that's a challenge sometimes.

Shot features my fave font, Liquorstore, plus Liquorstore 3D, the new Nicotine Bold and a little GFY-Meadow to lighten things up a bit.