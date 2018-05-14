Claudio Scotto

Password Strength

Password Strength form user interface microinteraction lock box diamond levels security typing strength password
Playing with visual feedback for password strength.
I just thought this was an awesome idea to experiment with,
it's been fun!

Check the full-size image for better details

