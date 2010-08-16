Chris Gillis

up in the clouds

Chris Gillis
Chris Gillis
  • Save
up in the clouds typography chrisgillis texture dailyshot
Download color palette

daily design exercise shots to keep fresh with type.
#9 for august - up in the clouds.

type - Avenir Black & Light

View all tags
Posted on Aug 16, 2010
Chris Gillis
Chris Gillis

More by Chris Gillis

View profile
    • Like