Questions Icon

Here’s the latest icon iteration in context with it’s sibling object icons.

I need to sleep on this graphic and look at it again in broad daylight. Methinks I might need to reorder the last two books and make them closer in color. I may also thicken the fourth book to 2px width in order to give the icon a more even meter. The borders could use a touch of contrast, too.

OK, bedtime.

Posted on Aug 16, 2010
Soleio

