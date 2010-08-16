Soleio

Homage To Heroes

Soleio
Soleio
  • Save
Homage To Heroes facebook icons questions
Download color palette

Just a quick screenshot of my latest PSD. I’m sampling the colors of my favorite texts for a new icon I’m working on. What’s the use in icon drawing if you don’t pay respects to the work that inspires your own?

Can you name them all?

View all tags
Posted on Aug 16, 2010
Soleio
Soleio

More by Soleio

View profile
    • Like