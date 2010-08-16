Homage To Heroes

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Just a quick screenshot of my latest PSD. I’m sampling the colors of my favorite texts for a new icon I’m working on. What’s the use in icon drawing if you don’t pay respects to the work that inspires your own?
Can you name them all?