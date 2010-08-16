Joel Glovier

Boombox

Joel Glovier
Joel Glovier
  • Save
Boombox boombox beatbox ghetto blaster icon vector art
Download color palette

Work in progress - a boombox illustration for my personal site.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 16, 2010
Joel Glovier
Joel Glovier
I design workflow tools for humans.

More by Joel Glovier

View profile
    • Like