Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Allie

83/100: | M26 |

Allie
Allie
Hire Me
  • Save
83/100: | M26 | handlettering ipad digital illustration america arts lettering digital drawing procreate vector usa sketch weapon military illustration icon drawing digital art design campaign art
Download color palette

M26 Modular Accessory Shotgun System (MASS) | is a developmental under-barrel shotgun attachment for the M16/M4 family of the US military firearms.

**posting a few more weapons, then it will be onto branches/schools of the US military!

Allie
Allie
Graphic, Web & Motion Designer
Hire Me

More by Allie

View profile
    • Like