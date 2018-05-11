83/100: | M26

Trending designs to inspire you
M26 Modular Accessory Shotgun System (MASS) | is a developmental under-barrel shotgun attachment for the M16/M4 family of the US military firearms.
**posting a few more weapons, then it will be onto branches/schools of the US military!