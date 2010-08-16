Kev Adamson

Go Team Go Go Go!

Kev Adamson
Kev Adamson
Hire Me
  • Save
Go Team Go Go Go! illustration montage
Download color palette

Given them unique coloured clothes, but kept their style the same. Also added a couple of textures and texture variations. Think this could now be sorted :)

F1849ac57d4ec828cfc58d5163bbed9d
Rebound of
Go Team Go!
By Kev Adamson
View all tags
Posted on Aug 16, 2010
Kev Adamson
Kev Adamson
Freelance Web Design & Illustration UK
Hire Me

More by Kev Adamson

View profile
    • Like