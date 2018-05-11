Orava - Redesign proposal

Trending designs to inspire you
Redesign proposal of Orava e-shop.
The challenge for those days was to redesign the e-shop of traditional Slovak brand Orava. The whole redesign was based on the new fresh and modern design concept with a strong focus on products.
Enjoy and do not forget to check the attachment. ✌️