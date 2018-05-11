Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Tomas Pinka
SCR design

Orava - Redesign proposal

  1. orava.gif
  2. homepage.png
  3. detial.png

Redesign proposal of Orava e-shop.

The challenge for those days was to redesign the e-shop of traditional Slovak brand Orava. The whole redesign was based on the new fresh and modern design concept with a strong focus on products.

Enjoy and do not forget to check the attachment. ✌️

Posted on May 11, 2018
