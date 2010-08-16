Kirk Shelton

Flooring co. Logo

Kirk Shelton
Kirk Shelton
  • Save
Flooring co. Logo illustration flooring cartoon logo character
Download color palette

started out "just make a guy laying wood flooring" then it turned into fine tuning the character to actually look like the owner of the company.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 16, 2010
Kirk Shelton
Kirk Shelton

More by Kirk Shelton

View profile
    • Like