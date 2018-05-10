Jennifer Perdomo

The Comic Book Caper! [WIP]

Jennifer Perdomo
Jennifer Perdomo
  • Save
The Comic Book Caper! [WIP] villain hippopotamus cartoon comics css character
Download color palette

codepen: https://codepen.io/oldstandstudio/pen/jxmzPM

I've started working on the cast of characters for a new animated gif series that I'll be starting. All the designs and animations will be created using CSS instead of After Effects this time. I want to challenge myself in CSS more and I'm motivated/inspired to use it as my medium in this case.

View all tags
Posted on May 10, 2018
Jennifer Perdomo
Jennifer Perdomo

More by Jennifer Perdomo

View profile
    • Like