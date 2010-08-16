Jed Bridges

The Boiler Room

The Boiler Room classic council poster grey blue prayer 24 x 36
Poster for our pre-sunday service prayer meeting. The room we meet in has been dubbed "The Boiler Room" : ) Full poster : http://bit.ly/di0GtU

Posted on Aug 16, 2010
