Jeff Finley

Andrew Jackson

Jeff Finley
Jeff Finley
  • Save
Andrew Jackson type ivory typography tutorial parachute journalists
Download color palette

Part of a new design I'm working on for Parachute Journalists. I'm also creating a feature-length video tutorial on how I created it.

Update: This tutorial is out now

View all tags
Posted on Aug 16, 2010
Jeff Finley
Jeff Finley

More by Jeff Finley

View profile
    • Like