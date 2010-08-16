Mikey Burton

Poster Offensive Preview

Poster Offensive Preview letterpress work 9to5 plaid printing
Collaboration with the Cranky Pressman. Excited to share the whole thing.

http://www.posteroffensive.com/
http://www.crankypressman.com/

Posted on Aug 16, 2010
