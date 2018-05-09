Allie

81/100: | M26 GRENADE |

Allie
Allie
Hire Me
  • Save
81/100: | M26 GRENADE | digital illustration america design arts art digital drawing procreate digital art colors military usa campaign vector icon illustration hand lettering lettering charcoal drawing grenade
Download color palette

M26 Grenade | entered service around 1952 and was used in combat during the Korean War.

Allie
Allie
Graphic, Web & Motion Designer
Hire Me

More by Allie

View profile
    • Like