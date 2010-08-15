iPhone app WIP_3

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Third version of my iPhone UI work. Full size here! http://cl.ly/20PS
A lot of adjustments again in this version, design & interaction speaking.
• New LCD background
• New knobs, more consistant with the overall look and feel
• When not scrubbing, the selection length is being displayed instead of the scrubbing speed
• The zoom-in button is here to provide a greater accuracy of selection especially when importing a large track
Comments, insults and critics are more than welcome! ;) Thanks guys!