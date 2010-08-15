iPhone app WIP_3

Third version of my iPhone UI work. Full size here! http://cl.ly/20PS

A lot of adjustments again in this version, design & interaction speaking.

• New LCD background

• New knobs, more consistant with the overall look and feel

• When not scrubbing, the selection length is being displayed instead of the scrubbing speed

• The zoom-in button is here to provide a greater accuracy of selection especially when importing a large track

Comments, insults and critics are more than welcome! ;) Thanks guys!