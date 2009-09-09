Shaun Inman

Programmer Graphics

Shaun Inman
Shaun Inman
  • Save
Programmer Graphics iphone opengl es ugly
Download color palette

I've been working through these iPhone OpenGL ES tutorials today. I won't be doing anything with 3d for a while but a general familiarity with how OpenGL is used will help with 2d graphics too.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 9, 2009
Shaun Inman
Shaun Inman

More by Shaun Inman

View profile
    • Like